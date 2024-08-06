Live Radio
Protara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Protara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

