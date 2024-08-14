Protalix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million…

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

The Hackensack, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $13.5 million in the period.

