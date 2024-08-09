Live Radio
ProQR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2024, 1:16 PM

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leiden, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The Dutch drugmaker posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRQR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRQR

