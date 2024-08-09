ProQR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million…

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leiden, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The Dutch drugmaker posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

