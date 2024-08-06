Progyny: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.5 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $304.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308.4 million.

