Procore Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its second quarter.

The Carpinteria, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The construction management software posted revenue of $284.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Procore Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $286 million to $288 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.14 billion.

