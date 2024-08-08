Privia Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.5…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $422.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $412.4 million.

Privia Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.68 billion.

