Priority Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Thursday reported profit of $994,000 in its second quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $219.9 million in the period.

