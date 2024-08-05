Primoris Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported profit of $49.5 million in its second…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported profit of $49.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.45 per share.

