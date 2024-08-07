Primerica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.2 million. On…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.45 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $803.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $753.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $747.4 million.

