Live Radio
Home » Latest News » PrimeEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PrimeEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 9:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Wednesday reported profit of $19.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $7.77.

The investor in the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $64.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNRG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up