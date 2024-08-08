Prestige Consumer Healthcare: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $49.1 million.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $267.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.1 million.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.46 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion.

