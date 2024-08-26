Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 26, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 505¼ 506 495½ 498¼ —4
Dec 531¼ 531¾ 522 524¾ —3¼
Mar 552¼ 552½ 543 546¼ —2¾
May 563 564¼ 554½ 558 —2¾
Jul 568¼ 569¾ 560¾ 563¾ —3¼
Sep 579¼ 579½ 573½ 576¼ —3
Dec 594¼ 596 589½ 592¼ —3½
Mar 603¾ 604½ 601¼ 604½ —2¾
Est. sales 113,705. Fri.’s sales 155,240
Fri.’s open int 415,778
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 367¼ 367½ 360½ 362 —5¾
Dec 390¾ 391 385 386½ —4½
Mar 409½ 409½ 403¾ 405¾ —3¾
May 420 420 414¼ 416¼ —3¾
Jul 426¾ 426¾ 421¾ 423½ —3½
Sep 426¼ 426¼ 422 424 —2½
Dec 432 432¼ 428½ 429¾ —3
Mar 441 442½ 440 440½ —3
May 446½ 447½ 446¼ 447½ —1¾
Jul 450½ 452 450½ 450¾ —2
Dec 440¼ 442 439 439¼ —2¼
Dec 437 437 437 437 —3½
Est. sales 405,219. Fri.’s sales 424,476
Fri.’s open int 1,502,286
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 316 321½ 315 321½ —3½
Dec 309¾ 315 308¾ 310½
Mar 317 318¼ 314 314 +1½
Est. sales 529. Fri.’s sales 446
Fri.’s open int 5,024
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 943½ 959¼ 939¼ 958½ +6½
Nov 965 980¼ 960½ 979¼ +6¼
Jan 983¼ 997¾ 978¾ 997 +6¼
Mar 999 1012¼ 994½ 1011½ +5¼
May 1014¼ 1026½ 1009¾ 1025½ +4
Jul 1025 1036¼ 1020¾ 1035½ +3
Aug 1025 1036 1021¼ 1035¾ +3¼
Sep 1015¼ 1025½ 1015 1025½ +1¾
Nov 1020½ 1030 1017¼ 1029 +2½
Jan 1030¾ 1040¼ 1029 1040¼ +2¾
Jul 1055¾ 1055¾ 1055¾ 1055¾ +1¾
Nov 1034½ 1035¼ 1034½ 1035¼ +1
Est. sales 189,567. Fri.’s sales 176,777
Fri.’s open int 822,188

