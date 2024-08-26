CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|505¼
|506
|495½
|498¼
|—4
|Dec
|531¼
|531¾
|522
|524¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|552¼
|552½
|543
|546¼
|—2¾
|May
|563
|564¼
|554½
|558
|—2¾
|Jul
|568¼
|569¾
|560¾
|563¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|579¼
|579½
|573½
|576¼
|—3
|Dec
|594¼
|596
|589½
|592¼
|—3½
|Mar
|603¾
|604½
|601¼
|604½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 113,705.
|Fri.’s sales 155,240
|Fri.’s open int 415,778
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|367¼
|367½
|360½
|362
|—5¾
|Dec
|390¾
|391
|385
|386½
|—4½
|Mar
|409½
|409½
|403¾
|405¾
|—3¾
|May
|420
|420
|414¼
|416¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|426¾
|426¾
|421¾
|423½
|—3½
|Sep
|426¼
|426¼
|422
|424
|—2½
|Dec
|432
|432¼
|428½
|429¾
|—3
|Mar
|441
|442½
|440
|440½
|—3
|May
|446½
|447½
|446¼
|447½
|—1¾
|Jul
|450½
|452
|450½
|450¾
|—2
|Dec
|440¼
|442
|439
|439¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|437
|437
|437
|437
|—3½
|Est. sales 405,219.
|Fri.’s sales 424,476
|Fri.’s open int 1,502,286
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|316
|321½
|315
|321½
|—3½
|Dec
|309¾
|315
|308¾
|310½
|+½
|Mar
|317
|318¼
|314
|314
|+1½
|Est. sales 529.
|Fri.’s sales 446
|Fri.’s open int 5,024
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|943½
|959¼
|939¼
|958½
|+6½
|Nov
|965
|980¼
|960½
|979¼
|+6¼
|Jan
|983¼
|997¾
|978¾
|997
|+6¼
|Mar
|999
|1012¼
|994½
|1011½
|+5¼
|May
|1014¼
|1026½
|1009¾
|1025½
|+4
|Jul
|1025
|1036¼
|1020¾
|1035½
|+3
|Aug
|1025
|1036
|1021¼
|1035¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|1015¼
|1025½
|1015
|1025½
|+1¾
|Nov
|1020½
|1030
|1017¼
|1029
|+2½
|Jan
|1030¾
|1040¼
|1029
|1040¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|1055¾
|1055¾
|1055¾
|1055¾
|+1¾
|Nov
|1034½
|1035¼
|1034½
|1035¼
|+1
|Est. sales 189,567.
|Fri.’s sales 176,777
|Fri.’s open int 822,188
