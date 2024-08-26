CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 505¼ 506 495½ 498¼ —4 Dec 531¼ 531¾ 522 524¾ —3¼ Mar 552¼ 552½ 543 546¼ —2¾ May 563 564¼ 554½ 558 —2¾ Jul 568¼ 569¾ 560¾ 563¾ —3¼ Sep 579¼ 579½ 573½ 576¼ —3 Dec 594¼ 596 589½ 592¼ —3½ Mar 603¾ 604½ 601¼ 604½ —2¾ Est. sales 113,705. Fri.’s sales 155,240 Fri.’s open int 415,778 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 367¼ 367½ 360½ 362 —5¾ Dec 390¾ 391 385 386½ —4½ Mar 409½ 409½ 403¾ 405¾ —3¾ May 420 420 414¼ 416¼ —3¾ Jul 426¾ 426¾ 421¾ 423½ —3½ Sep 426¼ 426¼ 422 424 —2½ Dec 432 432¼ 428½ 429¾ —3 Mar 441 442½ 440 440½ —3 May 446½ 447½ 446¼ 447½ —1¾ Jul 450½ 452 450½ 450¾ —2 Dec 440¼ 442 439 439¼ —2¼ Dec 437 437 437 437 —3½ Est. sales 405,219. Fri.’s sales 424,476 Fri.’s open int 1,502,286 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 316 321½ 315 321½ —3½ Dec 309¾ 315 308¾ 310½ +½ Mar 317 318¼ 314 314 +1½ Est. sales 529. Fri.’s sales 446 Fri.’s open int 5,024 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 943½ 959¼ 939¼ 958½ +6½ Nov 965 980¼ 960½ 979¼ +6¼ Jan 983¼ 997¾ 978¾ 997 +6¼ Mar 999 1012¼ 994½ 1011½ +5¼ May 1014¼ 1026½ 1009¾ 1025½ +4 Jul 1025 1036¼ 1020¾ 1035½ +3 Aug 1025 1036 1021¼ 1035¾ +3¼ Sep 1015¼ 1025½ 1015 1025½ +1¾ Nov 1020½ 1030 1017¼ 1029 +2½ Jan 1030¾ 1040¼ 1029 1040¼ +2¾ Jul 1055¾ 1055¾ 1055¾ 1055¾ +1¾ Nov 1034½ 1035¼ 1034½ 1035¼ +1 Est. sales 189,567. Fri.’s sales 176,777 Fri.’s open int 822,188

