Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 7:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Thursday reported profit of $32.7 million in its second quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $4.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.46 per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $49.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTIL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up