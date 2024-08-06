PRA Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $21.5 million.…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $21.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 54 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $284.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245 million.

