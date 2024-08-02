PPL: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $190 million.…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $190 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period.

PPL expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.63 to $1.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPL

