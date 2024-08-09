PowerSchool: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Friday reported a loss of $20 million…

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Friday reported a loss of $20 million in its second quarter.

The Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education posted revenue of $191.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.4 million.

