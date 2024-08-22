PowerFleet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.3…

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $75.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.1 million.

PowerFleet expects full-year revenue of $300 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.89. A year ago, they were trading at $1.95.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIOT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.