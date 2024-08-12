Power Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Monday reported net income…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Monday reported net income of $21.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 72 cents per share.

The maker of alternative-fuel power systems posted revenue of $110.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSIX

