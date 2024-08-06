Postal Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CEDARHURST, N.Y. (AP) — CEDARHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

CEDARHURST, N.Y. (AP) — CEDARHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Cedarhurst, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $7.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 25 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $817,000, or 2 cents per share.

Postal Realty Trust, based in Cedarhurst, New York, posted revenue of $18.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.8 million.

