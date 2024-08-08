Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Portman Ridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Portman Ridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTMN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up