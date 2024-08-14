Plus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share.

The developer of cell therapies posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

