Plug Power: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Thursday reported a loss of $262.3 million…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Thursday reported a loss of $262.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $143.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.