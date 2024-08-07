Playtika: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $86.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The mobile game developer posted revenue of $627 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $642.2 million.

Playtika expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion.

