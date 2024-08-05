Playa Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $13.2…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $13.2 million.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The developer and operator of all-inclusive resorts posted revenue of $235.5 million in the period.

