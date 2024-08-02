Plains GP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported profit of $39 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported profit of $39 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $12.93 billion in the period.

