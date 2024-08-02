Plains All American: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $250…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $250 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $12.93 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.