Pitney Bowes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.9 million in its second quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The mailing equipment and software company posted revenue of $793.2 million in the period.

