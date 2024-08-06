Live Radio
PhenixFIN: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 6:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 98 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $6.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFX

