RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (PBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $344 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $23.47 billion in the period.

