PetMed: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PetMed: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 5:41 PM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 18 cents.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $68 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PETS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PETS

