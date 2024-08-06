PetMed: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.8…

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 18 cents.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $68 million in the period.

