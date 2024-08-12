Perspective Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Monday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Monday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $526,000 in the period.

Perspective Therapeutics shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.09, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

