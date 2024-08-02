Perrigo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Friday reported a loss of $108.4 million in its second…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Friday reported a loss of $108.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share.

