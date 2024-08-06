Permian Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $235.1 million.…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $235.1 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

