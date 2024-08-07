Live Radio
Performant Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 4:05 PM

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Performant Financial Corp. (PFMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

The Plantation, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The provider of audit and recovery services posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFMT

