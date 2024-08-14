Performance Food: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $166.5 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $15.19 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.5 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $60 billion to $61 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

