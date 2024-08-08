Perficient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $17.4 million.…

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $222.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.6 million.

