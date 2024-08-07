PennantPark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $37 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNNT

