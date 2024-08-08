PENN Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.8 million…

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

