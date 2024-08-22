Peloton: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.5 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $643.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $626.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $551.9 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Peloton said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million to $580 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTON

