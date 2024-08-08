Pelangio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF) on Thursday reported a loss of $187,000 in its second quarter.
The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGXPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGXPF
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.