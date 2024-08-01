PBF Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.2 million…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.2 million in its second quarter.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $8.74 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.72 billion.

