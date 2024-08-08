Paymentus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Thursday reported profit of $9.4 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Thursday reported profit of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $197.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Paymentus said it expects revenue in the range of $188 million to $193 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $770 million to $780 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAY

