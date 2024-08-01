Paylocity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $48.8…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $48.8 million.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.48 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $357.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $349.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $206.8 million, or $3.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $353.5 million to $358.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCTY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.