Patterson Cos.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

Patterson Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.33 to $2.43 per share.

