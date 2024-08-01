Patrick Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $47.9 million.…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $47.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.16.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

