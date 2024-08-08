Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $785 million. On a…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $785 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $6.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.77 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.23 per share.

The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $5.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.84 billion, or $21.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.93 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.30 to $27 per share.

