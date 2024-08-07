Park-Ohio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.9 million in its…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $432.6 million in the period.

