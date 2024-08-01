Paramount Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Thursday reported earnings of $61.8 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Thursday reported earnings of $61.8 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $324.2 million in the period.

