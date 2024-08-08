Paramount Global-B: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.41 billion in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.41 billion in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $8.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $6.81 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.21 billion.

