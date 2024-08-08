PAR Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Thursday reported profit of $54.2…

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Thursday reported profit of $54.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Hartford, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.60. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The software provider for the hospitality industry posted revenue of $78.2 million in the period.

